Southwest Florida heat prompting Sanibel to open first cooling center since Hurricane Ian

SANIBEL, Fla. — On Friday, Southwest Florida once again was given no break from the heat. As dangerous temperatures continue, places like Sanibel Island are now opening cooling centers.

The task of opening these centers might not come as a surprise, but Fox 4 has learned this is the first cooling station to open since Hurricane Ian.

“We knew this was going to be a long haul. We are in long-term recovery,” said Maria Espinoza.

Espinoza is the Executive Director for F.I.S.H. on Sancap, a social services organization that is working with St. Michael's church and the Office of Emergency Communications (OEC) to open the cooling center.

Click here for other cooling locations in Lee County.

“The last cooling station actually closed up around November,” said Espinoza.

“We know that people are still working on their homes, still living in places without power, and in addition to that we have construction workers and landscapers out here every day,” said Espinoza.

Lee Health told Fox 4 that this time of year they are seeing a lot of minor heat exhaustion cases, mostly dealing with fatigue and becoming light-headed.

Lee Health also said any patients on blood pressure medication or antihistamines, among others, are predisposed to be more affected by heat-related illnesses.

The cooling center on Sanibel is located at The Gathering Place at St. Michael's, 2304 Periwinkle Way, (please enter off Dunlop Rd.) from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The cooling station is open Monday - Friday and F.I.S.H. will be providing Liquid I.V. drink packets, snacks and ice water.

