Lee County cooling stations open during a heat advisory

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County is under Heat Advisory from 11 am to 7 pm.
The Department of Health in Lee County is advising the public to seek relief from the heat and utilize public spaces offering shade and air conditioning.
The DOH says cooling stations are available during their normal operating hours.
- Salvation Army Community Resource Center 2450 Edison Avenue, Fort Myers
- East Fort Myers United Way House-children's Advocacy Center 4040 Palm Beach Boulevard, Fort Myers
- Dunbar United Way House-community Cooperative 3429 Dr. MIL Jr. Boulevard, Fort Myers
- Tice United Way House-Goodwill Industries of SWFL 5100 Tice Street, Fort Myers
- Bonita Springs West Untied Way House-Bonita Springs Assistance Office 25300 Bernwood Drive, Ste 6, Bonita Springs.
- Lehigh Acres United Way House-Lehigh Community Services 201 Plaza Drive, Suite 103 Lehigh Acres
- Pine Island United Way House-Beacon of HOpe 5090 Doug Taylor Circle, St. James City