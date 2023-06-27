Southwest Florida community collectively grieving the loss of 5 teens in deadly Fort Myers crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, Fort Myers Police investigators said it could take several weeks for them to fully understand the deadly car crash that sent five teens flying into a lake off Top Golf Way late Sunday night.

Fort Myers Police Public Information Officer Kristin Capuzzi told Fox 4 a Toxicology report could take several weeks.

On Tuesday, what became clear was the loss of these young lives all between the ages of 18 and 19 years old, reached far beyond that narrow stretch of road where this all started.

Fox 4 has confirmed the identities of the teenagers who worked at Texas Roadhouse that died in a crash on Top Golf Way Sunday night — Amanda Ferguson, Breanna Coleman, Eric Paul, and Jackson Eyre.

The fifth teenager has been identified as Jesus Salinas. He was not an employee of Texas Roadhouse.

Lylah Law spoke with Fox 4 about how she used to work with several of the passengers and even went to school with Jackson Eyre at South Fort Myers High School.

“I went to school with Jackson, he walked me to my car after graduation,” said Law.

Law also remembers the moments she spent with Amanda Ferguson at Texas Roadhouse.

“Every time you would come in Amanda would be standing there “Oh my gosh, Hi, welcome back," Law said all of the teens brought a certain type of energy you don't forget.

"All of them were so positive and they had so much happiness they were just so full spirit and so full of life and Jackson he would sit with me at lunch and he would make me laugh so hard from all of his little jokes,” said Law.

On Tuesday, memorials honoring the five teens could be seen at the crash site and at Texas Roadhouse, located under half a mile away from where investigators say the teen's car went into the lake.

“We were over at South Fort Myers High School and we found out that the head baseball coach's son was one of the teens that were lost,” said one person who visited the memorial at the restaurant.

South Fort Myers High School issuing this post on Facebook about Jackson Eyre.

“We are all connected and everybody feels the sadness right now,” said Law.

Law said she was unsure if the pain would ever go away, but what she is sure of, is that she will continue to live each day in their honor.

“So when you are doing things like oh I'm going to go on my first date… remember them because they don't get to do that anymore, so you are doing it not only for yourself but for them,” said Law.

If you have any information on the crash or what led up to the accident please contact SWFL CrimeStoppers by clicking here