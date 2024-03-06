'Some of the worst evidence': Man charged with sexual battery of a minor, sexual activity with an animal

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office is charging a man with four counts of sexual battery on a child under 12, along with sexual activity with an animal.

According to State Attorney Amira Fox, Jeremy Brian Brumbaugh II engaged in the sexual conduct on several occasions in 2023 in Lee County.

An agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Brumbaugh was arrested in November in Escambia County for an unrelated case.

Court documents show they were forgery charges and resisting arrest. FDLE says during the investigation, they uncovered child sex abuse material.

Detectives determined the sexual battery happened in Lee County. Local authorities got a search warrant for his Lee County home and say they found evidence to connect him to the crime.

The agent calls the actions "horrifying and unacceptable."

Brumbaugh is facing the following charges:



4 counts of sexual battery on a child under 12

2 counts of lewd or lascivious molestation

1 count of sexual activity with an animal

Fox says Brumbaugh "intentionally or knowingly engaged in sexual conduct with an animal," or knowingly filmed or possessed video or an image of a person engaged in sexual conduct with an animal.

Fox says the acts took place before October 2023. Therefore, they cannot seek the death penalty because the law to allow the death penalty for someone convicted of sexual battery of a child under 12 did not take effect until after the alleged crimes.