Snowy Plovers sighted nesting on Sanibel

Snowy Plovers
The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation
Posted at 12:41 PM, Apr 04, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As the nesting season in Southwest Florida is underway Snowy Plovers have been sighted nesting on Sanibel.

These tiny, state-threatened birds need a big space to prevent disturbance from humans and pets.

The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation says their staff recently expanded the habitat enclosure to provide a safe buffer while the birds settle on a final nesting site.

