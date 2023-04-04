Snowy Plovers sighted nesting on Sanibel

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As the nesting season in Southwest Florida is underway Snowy Plovers have been sighted nesting on Sanibel.

These tiny, state-threatened birds need a big space to prevent disturbance from humans and pets.

The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation says their staff recently expanded the habitat enclosure to provide a safe buffer while the birds settle on a final nesting site.

