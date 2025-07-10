Sites to check out if you need food assistance in SWFL

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In response to an increasing need for food assistance in our area, we are compiling the following list for our community.

If you have a resource that should be added to this list, please email shari.armstrong@fox4now.com.

FOX 4

Food Pantries



Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida — https://harrychapinfoodbank.org

South Fort Myers Food Pantry — https://sfmfoodpantry.com

Gladiolus Food Pantry — https://gladiolusfoodpantry.org

Community Cooperative (Soup Kitchen & More) — https://communitycooperative.com

Meals of Hope (Collier County Mobile Pantry) — https://mealsofhope.org/pantry

WATCH FOX 4's Community Correspondent Anvar Ruziev's recent coverage on the increasing need for food assistance on Sanibel:

Demand for food pantry surges on Sanibel as summer slows tourism

Government & SNAP Assistance



Florida SNAP — https://www.myflfamilies.com/services/public-assistance/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap

CareerSource SWFL SNAP E&T — https://careersourcesouthwestflorida.com/snap

Additional Support & Tools

