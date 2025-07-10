Sites to check out if you need food assistance in SWFL

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In response to an increasing need for food assistance in our area, we are compiling the following list for our community.
If you have a resource that should be added to this list, please email shari.armstrong@fox4now.com.
Food Pantries
- Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida — https://harrychapinfoodbank.org
- South Fort Myers Food Pantry — https://sfmfoodpantry.com
- Gladiolus Food Pantry — https://gladiolusfoodpantry.org
- Community Cooperative (Soup Kitchen & More) — https://communitycooperative.com
- Meals of Hope (Collier County Mobile Pantry) — https://mealsofhope.org/pantry
WATCH FOX 4's Community Correspondent Anvar Ruziev's recent coverage on the increasing need for food assistance on Sanibel:
Demand for food pantry surges on Sanibel as summer slows tourism
Government & SNAP Assistance
- Florida SNAP — https://www.myflfamilies.com/services/public-assistance/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap
- CareerSource SWFL SNAP E&T — https://careersourcesouthwestflorida.com/snap
Additional Support & Tools
- Feeding Florida “Find Food Now” — https://www.feedingflorida.org/feeding-florida/florida-food-banks
- Lee Health Community Food Resources — https://www.leehealth.org/community-resources/food-resources
- Florida TEFAP Recipient Agencies — https://www.fdacs.gov/Food-Nutrition/Nutrition-Programs/The-Emergency-Food-Assistance-Program-TEFAP/Recipient-Agencies