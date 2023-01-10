Silver Sands Resort property sold to TPI Hospitality

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — TPI Hospitality has purchased the property where the Silver Sands Resort was along Estero Blvd. directly across the street from the future Fins Up Breach Club.

In 1983 the Silver Sands Resort was established as a condominium residential resort with a mix of patio residential dwellings and hotel units. Some of the structures date back to 1960. At some point in time, one of the dwelling units was converted into a restaurant at the corner of Primo and Estero. Andrea Groves was the owner and operator of the resort with her late husband Tom. The restaurant was operated by Adam Clark and Jason Unger as the well-known Dog House.

Hurricane Ian completely destroyed the resort and it was not able to be rebuilt as it was previously, due to new FEMA codes.

TPI Hospitality purchased the property and intends to use the grandfathered density rights to rebuild it again as a resort. Developers say it would be an extension of the Margaritaville Resort comprised of balcony suites with parking underneath and some retail along Estero Blvd. The project is currently in the design stage with application mid-year to the Town followed by construction next year.

The main resort will open at the end of 2023 and this expansion will open in mid-2025.