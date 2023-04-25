Sheriff Carmine Marceno kicks of re-election campaign

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno kicked off his re-election campaign on Monday night in Bonita Springs.

He was appointed sheriff back in 2018 by former Gov. Rick Scott when the former sheriff retired. Marceno won the 2020 election against three others.

On Monday night, Marceno held a fundraiser with several prominent figures including State Attorney Amira Fox, Lee County Commissioner Kevin Ruane, and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. Fox 4 spoke with Marceno about what his priorities will be going into another four-year term if re-elected.

"School resource officers, protecting our children," Marceno said. "Safe kids, safe schools is the number one priority. You gotta protect those who cannot protect themselves."

Fox 4 also questioned the sheriff about recent crimes in the area. Deputies investigated a shooting involving a street racing group in March in Lehigh Acres. In April, deputies continue their investigation involving a homicide where a man was found dead in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made yet.

In both cases, the sheriff increased patrols and started a street racing task force. We asked the sheriff if he plans to take the same reactionary measures into another term.

"We’re very proactive, but what I like most is how we’re transparent," he said. "And then the follow up is the canvassing in the neighborhoods, making sure the people feel safe and extra patrols and all the above."

The election for Lee County Sheriff is on Nov. 5, 2024. According to the Lee County Elections Office website, no one has filed to run against Marceno. Keep in mind, there are still about 16 months left until the General Election.