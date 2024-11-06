BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — By more than a million votes, Sen. Rick Scott won his second term in the U.S. Senate, defeating former Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Fox 4 Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp spoke with Scott one-on-one about the victory:

Sen. Rick Scott wins second term; has eye on Senate Majority Leader seat

Voters came out in droves and Collier County's GOP president says this election was a big one.

"We finally woke republicans up that we don’t want to start 100 yards behind in this race, so we had about a 60% early vote turnout, which is really key," said president John Meo.

Next for Scott is something's he's been vocal about: the seat for Senate Majority Leader because Mitch McConnell is stepping down.

"Next week we have an election: Senate Republican leader," Scott said.

Supporters say he has what it takes.



"I would say that he’s got the power, he’s got the everything that it takes to be the next majority leader," one supporter said.

"He’s got the support of president Trump," another supporter added.

As the days tick down for that vote — Knapp asked Scott what he's going to do for Floridians as the state recovers from hurricanes Helene and Milton.

AS THE DAYS TICK DOWN FOR THAT VOTE — I ASKED SCOTT WHAT HE’S GOING TO DO FOR FLORIDIANS AS WE ARE STILL RECOVERING FROM HELENE AND MILTON.

"Make sure FEMA’s fully funded and actually does their job. Number two: the SB (Small Business Administration) has no money for the loan program — that’s got to get funded." he said. "Number three: the federal department of Ag needs to give the money through to State department of Ag, so it can get out faster, so I’m working on that."

Supporters say this election, in general, shows the power of democracy.

"And now, people can see no matter red, blue bodies — Democrat or Republicans — when it comes to unification, we’re one country, one nation," a supporter said. "And this is why I voted."