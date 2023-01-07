Watch Now
Second egg hatches on SWFL Eagle Cam

Posted at 11:33 AM, Jan 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-07 11:33:09-05

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Eagle Cam star Harriet and her mate M15's second egg has hatched!

The official SWFL Eagle Cam Twitter account announced that the two eggs were laid in November and December of last year.

On December 31, the account announced that "Hatch Watch" had begun, meaning the hatching process would soon begin.

On January 3, the first crack, called a "pip", could be seen in the first egg. One day later, E21 had fully hatched.

Today the Twitter account announced that the second egg, E22, had fully hatched as well.

