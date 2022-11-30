Eagle cam starlet Harriet lays first egg of nesting season

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Harriet and M15, stars of the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, will be parents once again.

Operators of the popular camera network said Harriet laid her first egg of the nesting season Tuesday night at precisely 6:09:34 p.m.

The close-up camera, one of three placed around the habitat, picked up the first image of the egg about 30 seconds later.

Harriet and M15 were not harmed by Hurricane Ian when it came ashore in late September, however, their nest area was in disarray. The pair spent countless hours tidying and rebuilding their nest.

Meanwhile, the operators of the cameras spent time making sure the equipment was in fine working order prior to the nesting season.

The SWFL Eagle Cam has been in operation since 2012. Harriet has been the "starlet" of the camera since its inception. Her former partner, Ozzie, died in 2015 of injuries sustained in a fight with another male eagle.

Harriet traditionally lays two eggs per season.

A live chat with the operators of the cameras is scheduled for 8:30 on Wednesday.