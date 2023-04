LEE COUNTY, Fla. — San Carlos Park Fire Protection and Rescue Service District (SCPFD) was dispatched to a brushfire off U.S. 41 south of Michael G. Rippe Pkwy. at 12:34 pm.

The fire was located in a wooded area with heavy fuel. Firefighters acted quickly to extinguish the fire and prevent its spread.

Our current drought conditions are perfect for brushfires to start and thrive.

