School Board votes to reopen Fort Myers Beach Elementary in Fall 2023

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — It was a moment so many parents have been waiting for. More than seven months after Ian, on Tuesday night the Lee County School Board voted to reopen Fort Myers Beach Elementary for students this coming fall.

The board is not ignoring two issues: low enrollment and keeping the school afloat financially.

"I think last night was the first step to rebuilding our community," said John Koss, the parent of a second grade student at Fort Myers Beach Elementary. "He was just super excited."

His son, JC, is part of the 52 students enrolled at the school before the storm hit. The district will not spend millions to renovate it. Koss is apart of the Ad-hoc committee, in charge of helping the school through the rebuilding and reopening process.

"In my eyes it's a low-risk solution for them, but a high reward," Koss explained.

Around $5.8 million will go into the school such as a permanent cafeteria and other improvements. When students come back in the fall, they will learn in the historic building.

The district must do renovations on it because it's on the registry.

"I want to make sure, again, we're making the best decision for the district," said board member Sam Fisher on Tuesday night.

The decision to bring back students comes with a catch. The next four years are going to be crucial for the school.

They need to make sure by the four-year mark they are financially sustainable. Along with enrollment, the cost per student needs to be at the same level as other barrier island schools, such as Sanibel and Pine Island. If so, the school board will build more facilities to help with enrollment.

However, if they don't meet the mark it could become a charter school or close. Koss says he's staying optimistic that won't be the case.

"There's no doubt in my mind that we will have a school in perpetuity down here," Koss said.

In an agreement between Fort Myers Beach and the district, the town will help increase enrollment by recruiting students through community engagement and local businesses.

Meanwhile, the district is looking at its proximity plan and will expand it out to allow more students the chance to come to Fort Myers Beach Elementary.

The school's committee, Koss said, will help find ways to cut the cost per student.

"They're trying to find some efficiency within the school, maybe positions that can be merged," Koss said.

It's a school with a lot of history Koss and other parents want to continue making.

"I think our school has a bright future," he said.