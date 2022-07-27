School board names new deputy superintendent, chief of staff

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The School District of Lee County announced Wednesday that it approved Dr. Jennifer Cupid-McCoy as deputy superintendent and Michael Ramirez as chief of staff.

They will be part of Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier’s cabinet.

The role of deputy superintendent is a new position. According to a press release, Dr. Cupid-McCoy will supervise school improvement, student achievement and accountability for outcomes in her role.

Dr. Cupid-McCoy has a 33-year career with Orange County Public Schools, where she started out as a teacher and worked her way up - first to principal, then district administrator and most recently Area Superintendent - where she oversaw 30 schools.

"I am excited to begin working with highly talented educators, committed parents, and amazing students,” Dr. Cupid-McCoy said. “Together, we will continue to operationalize the Board's vision. I look forward to learning from you and growing with you as a contributing member of the team."

As the chief of staff, Michael Ramirez will be an executive leader and support the district’s projects and initiatives.

“I am humbled and honored to be joining the School District of Lee County,” Mr. Ramirez said. “I look forward to serving our Lee Schools community in working together to truly live out our mission of ensuring each student achieves his or her highest personal potential.”

Dr. Cupid-McCoy and Mr. Ramirez will officially be appointed to their new positions on August 1. Dr. Cupid-McCoy will join the district on August 15.