Bernier to be sworn in as Lee schools superintendent

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Schools will officially have a new superintendent Monday night.

Dr. Christopher Bernier will be sworn in during a ceremony at the district headquarters in Fort Myers.

Bernier has worked in education for more than 30 years. He spent most of that time in the Orange County school district, where he worked his way up from teacher to associate superintendent.

He was selected to lead Lee County Schools in February out of a shortlist of five candidates in the search to replace Greg Adkins, who retired in June 2021.

Interim superintendent Dr. Ken Savage will remain with the district.