Field of Five: Lee Schools superintendent candidates revealed

Posted at 10:14 AM, Jan 12, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County school system revealed its shortlist of candidates for superintendent Wednesday.

The five semi-finalists are:

More about the candidates, including how you can leave public comment about the selections, can be found at Lee County Schools' webpage about the superintendent search.

Candidates will next face virtual interviews with the school board; the recordings of each interview will be posted Jan. 19 to the Lee County Schools YouTube channel.

From there, the board will narrow the candidates down to three finalists with a vote to determine the winning candidate scheduled for Jan. 25.

Ken Savage is the current interim superintendent; he replaced Greg Adkins, who retired last June.

