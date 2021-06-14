Lee County School District names Interim Superintendent

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Dr. Ken Savage was sworn in this evening as the Lee County School District's Interim Superintendent.

Savage has been serving as the Chief Operations Officer for the Lee County School District, managing departments such as Transportation, Security, Planning, and Construction.

Savage went to school in Lee County and came up in the district as a teacher and was a principal at every school level, elementary - middle and high school - including at Dunbar High School, a historic school in Fort Myers. Savage was also an executive with the Department of Education in Tallahassee.

During his interview, he said that he knows the district, he knows the community and is best served to take over.