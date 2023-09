SANIBEL, Fla. — The Department of Health (DOH) Lee County has lifted the health advisory for Blind Bass and Turner Beach after testing showed acceptable levels of bacteria in the water.

DOH-Lee issued a county-wide swim advisory due to the impacts of Hurricane Idalia in late August. That advisory is still in affect for public beaches and swimming pools.

Water quality in Lee County is monitored year-round. Samples are collected on a weekly basis.

For more information, visit DOH-Lee.