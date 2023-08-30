Florida Department of Health says swimming is not recommended after Hurricane Idalia

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health is advising the public not to enter the water due to the possible increased risk of water-borne illness.

FDOH says water quality has been affected by Hurricane Idalia and swimming is not recommended.

Public Beaches

Excessive amounts of rain and storm surges can increase the levels of harmful bacteria in the waters.

FDOH says the sources of the bacteria can include failing septic systems, sewer line breaks, overflowing manholes, and wildlife.

Storm surges and floodwaters may also bring debris onto the beaches.

FDOH says this debris is hazardous and may also contain harmful bacteria.

Residents and visitors should avoid swimming in coastal waters until bacterial testing indicates results within the state and Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) standards.

Testing will begin as soon as conditions are safe, and areas are accessible.

Test results can be accessed at the Florida Department of Health Healthy Beaches website: https://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/index.html [floridahealth.gov].

Swimming Pools

Residents and visitors should avoid swimming in any pool until it has been properly cleaned and is fully functional. A fully functional pool has:

Additional information on swimming pool water and safety can be found on the Florida Department of Health’s swimming pool webpage [floridahealth.gov].

Floodwaters

FDOH says residents are urged to avoid contact with floodwaters which come from an overflow of any body of water including rivers, lakes, or the Gulf of Mexico.

Floodwater may contain fecal matter from sewage systems, septic overflow, agricultural, and industrial waste.

Floodwaters also mask debris, downed powerlines, animals, and other hazards.

