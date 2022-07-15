CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers believes one man is connected to eight burglaries between Cape Coral and North Fort Myers - crimes that happened in less than two weeks.

The burglar hit several mom-and-pop stores that rely on their business to make a living. One restaurant is Cafe You in Cape Coral.

"A guy decided that he wanted to go on a little bit of a shopping spree around Cape Coral’s cash registers," said Michelle Perfito, manager of Cafe You. "Pretty much went straight to the cash register and took all the money."

He was caught on camera throwing a rock into the restaurant before kicking the glass door in. He took $185 from the register and walked out.

"It’s violating. It’s awful to think that somebody’s been here in the night," Perfito said.

On Wednesday morning, Cafe You was not the only business hit by the suspected same burglar. Right across the street is Johnstone Supply Store, and they got burglarized that same morning.

"I’m assuming he hit the glass and kicked himself in and crawled in, got the cash and ran out," said Lazaro Fernandez, the store's manager.

The burglar took $90 — in a similar scenario to Cafe You. It's a pattern Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers and other agencies noticed - on top of what he looks like.

"The one thing in common is the suspect," said Trish Routte with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. "Video and surveillance video and surveillance photos that we have from each of the businesses — he looked very, very similar."

About a mile away, Pets and More Thrift Store also got burglarized. The owner said the man did not take anything, but did throw a rock through the glass door.

It's not known which stores were hit in North Fort Myers, but Routte says they are believed to be connected to Cape Coral's burglaries.

"It's not something that we often see - this many in a row," she explained.

Despite the situation, Perfitio says she's looking at it in a positive way — a way you may not expect.

"In typical Australian and New Zealand style we like to put a funny little spin on it," she said. "So our specials today are things like break-in beef sandwich and to-be-apprehended asparagus salad."

Perfito wants to see the burglar caught sooner rather than later so they can all relax again and move forward.

"Just turn yourself in, because they’re pretty much going to catch you one way or another," Fernandez said.

If you have any information about the burglaries, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 (TIPS). You could get a $3,000 reward. The owner of Cafe You's building is also offering a $1,000 reward.