Safety tips for visiting the Sanibel Causeway

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) and multiple agencies are reminding residents and visitors to use caution when driving through the area of the Sanibel Causeway.

The Sanibel Causeway has been under construction since Hurricane Ian over five months ago.

Motorists are reminded the speed limit has been reduced to 20 miles per hour due to reduced shoulder widths, and lanes.

Lee County Sheriff's Office Sanibel Causeway Tips



Bicyclists are encouraged to use another form of transportation over the Sanibel Causeway.

Officials say pedestrians are not allowed on the Sanibel Causeway or islands right now.

LCSO says boats may not pull up along the shoreline or stop in adjacent channels. This is due to the construction activity.

