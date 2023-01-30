FDOT starts emergency restoration on Sanibel Causeway

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is starting emergency restoration on the Sanibel causeway on Monday.

FDOT said drivers should be prepared to slow down and even have traffic stopped temporarily.

This is to allow crews to move equipment needed for work.

According to FDOT crews will be driving sheet piles around the causeway islands to help with restoration.

The causeway islands surrounding the temporary roadway are active work zones and are closed to public access.

As construction continues FDOT is asking cyclists to utilize another mode of transportation to cross the causeway.

Pedestrians are also not permitted to cross the causeway.

This is all for safety purposes as workers are moving heavy machinery and materials through the area.