LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Beach Fire District and the Lee County Sheriff's Office have closed off roadways due to the flooding caused by Hurricane Idalia.

Roads on Fort Myers Beach begin to close off due to flooding

Fox 4 Reporter Bella Line says wind speed has already been picking up as waves have begun to hit hard, and the porta potty has been blown down.

Streets have also begun to see flooding as the effects of Hurricane Idalia start to hit southwest Florida.