Road rage cases rising across the nation

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The number of road rage cases that involve a gun has gone up nationwide since 2016.

We've jumped over 100 cases in the last 6 years.

Unfortunately, the state of Florida leads the nation, and a recent case being investigated at I-75 and Immokalee Rd. is indicative of the problem.

The most recent AAA study was from 2014 to 2016.

In that time, the state of Florida led the nation with 147 cases.

In second, was Texas with 126.

According to a AAA study, 78% of people say they have driven aggressively in the last year.

That includes: tailgating, yelling, and honking.

Most of those road rage cases have taken place during the evening hours.

