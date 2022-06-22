Cape Coral man arrested for Collier road rage incident

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — An arrest has been made following Wednesday's road rage shooting along I-75 and Immokalee Rd. in Collier County.

61-year-old Thomas Vincent Yanoti of Cape Coral was arrested Thursday morning and charged with attempted second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

LCSO

Deputies were called to the area shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday to reports of shots fired.

Investigators determined Yanoti's vehicle hit the victim's vehicle from behind as they were merging onto northbound I-75.

According to the incident report, the victim pulled over to the side of the onramp to exchange insurance information when Yanoti pulled over, walked to the victim's car, and opened fire.

The victim was able to duck under their seat to avoid being struck by the bullets. When the shooting stopped, they sat back up, only for Yanoti to reportedly fire his gun again.

The victim was not shot but was reportedly injured by shattered glass.

Yanoti is being booked in the Lee County Jail.