ROAD RAGE & A MACHETE: Man arrested after driving incident escalates in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested on Monday afternoon after a road rage incident involving a machete.

On Monday, deputies say they responded to a disturbance at the intersection of Via Rapallo Drive and Via Villagio Parkways.

The sheriff's office says the victim reported an incident involving Phillip Mark Zmijewski, 33.

According to deputies, the altercation began when Zmijewski tailgated the victim and flashed their lights.

After several blocks, investigators say the encounter escalated at the intersection - as Zmijewski exited his car wielding a machete.

Zmijewski is accused of fleeing the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Based on the physical description provided, deputies located the suspect.

He was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.