Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Road closures expected for 4th of July

Cape Coral bridge
Fox 4
Cape Coral bridge
Posted at 7:34 AM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 07:34:15-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — With less than two weeks away from the fourth of July the city of Cape Coral is alerting the public to road closures during the holiday.

The city of Cape Coral says the Cape Coral Bridge and connecting streets will be closed for the Freedom 5-K race, and the Red, White, and Boom fireworks show.

Road closures will begin at 3 a.m. on the Fourth of July and will go until 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The city says drivers should use U.S. 41, Veterans Memorial, or Business 41 Bridges as alternative routes.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!