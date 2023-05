LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The city of Cape Coral is announcing tickets for the Red, White & Boom event are now on sale.

The annual event is held on July 4 and is open to the public.

The tickets on sale include a catered meal, two beverages, private viewing, and air-conditioned restrooms.

The tickets are available to purchase online. For more information about the event visit www.capeboom.com.