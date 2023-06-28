Report: FL had third highest deadly pedestrian crash rate in the US

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — According to a new report, Florida continues to be one of the states with the highest fatal auto-pedestrian crash rates. Data form the Governors Highway Safety Association says Florida had 824 deadly pedestrian crashes in 2022.

One of the most recent crashes happened in Cape Coral off of Cultural Park Boulevard and Hancock Bridge Parkway. A child was crossing the street with their bike when they were hit. It's one of many crashes contributing to Florida's high numbers.

"Some of the more developed areas, it's a big problem," said Roy Schoenfeld, who moved to Cape Coral 10 years ago.

Growth could be contributed to the increase in pedestrian crashes, the GHSA report says. The report shows a 1% increase from 2021 to 2022 in Florida. That's 7,508 crashes in 2022 and 7,443 in 2021.

"This is something that occurs in our city and it occurs everywhere, too," said Cape Coral Police spokesperson Brandon Sancho.

Cape Coral Police gathered pedestrian crash data for Fox 4. Since June 1, 2022 the city has had 53 pedestrian crashes. Fort Myers Police says its had two deadly crashes in 2023. The Lee County Sheriff's Office could not provide data.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Lee County has had 205 pedestrian crashes so far this year with 10 of those being deadly. This time last year, there were 158 crashes.

Of the crashes reported in 2023, the data says 106 came from the sheriff's office while 86 came from police departments.

"There's numerous different factors that come into it," Sancho explained.

What causes the crashes, Sancho says comes back to the driver and the pedestrian.

"Take a couple more minutes. Bike or walk to a designated crosswalk area," he said. "Wear bright colors, wear reflective clothing as well."

Sancho also says drivers need to stay aware of their surroundings. Don't be distracted by phones, people in the backseat or changing the radio.

"More than half the time someone is sitting there with a phone," Schoenfeld says as he drives around Lee County. "I think texting is real big problem."

The Cape Coral driver says he sees a few solutions to lower the number of deadly pedestrian crashes.

"Certainly sidewalks would be good, particularly with youngsters," Schoenfeld said. "The bike lanes are great for the bicyclists."

Sidewalks and education is what the report also suggests to lower crash numbers. It says back in 2021, Florida passed a bill that requires at least 25 questions on the driver's test to address bicycle and pedestrian safety.