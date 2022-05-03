Job openings on the rise as 4.5 million people quit their jobs in March

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — People are leaving their jobs at an alarming rate. According to a newly released report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.5 million quit their jobs in March.

10 Twenty Five has a full staff right now, but they did feel the impacts of the worker shortage at one point. Melissa Mitchell, the dining room manager, says they've hired several people. However, many quit shortly after.

She believes there are several reasons why this may be the case across the country: work ethic, the number of restaurants hiring, or personal reasons.

"People they don’t want to work, they just don’t. Whether it’s because they’re going back to school or getting out of the restaurant industry," Mitchell said. "I have a few friends that have left because of the COVID thing. Some people are still scared.”

The report also says there are 11.5 million jobs open — a number we haven't seen since December 2000.

According to an economist with the job recruiting website, ZipRecruiter, a big reason for the mass exodus is because of more remote opportunities available.

"We train them and sometimes they just don’t want to stay," Mitchell said. "I’ve worked in the Fort Myers, Cape Coral area for over 30 years and it’s just much different now after the pandemic for sure."

Mitchell says to retain her employees, it comes back to efficient training and teamwork.

