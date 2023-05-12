Psychiatric crisis center reopening seven months after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Stacey Cook should be visiting with patients right now. Instead, the CEO of SalusCare, a behavior healthcare provider in Fort Myers, has spent months battling with insurance companies to try to rebuild the largest Crisis Stabilization Unit in Lee County.

“It’s been incredibly frustrating and disturbing,” Cook said.

Hurricane Ian brought flood waters into the crisis unit off Colonial Blvd. While the storm was devastating, the battle to rebuild was even worse.

Cook says the payments from their insurance companies weren’t nearly enough to cover the costs to rebuild.

SalusCare SalusCare took significant damage from Hurricane Ian.

“We never would have imagined that we would have to come out-of-pocket for every penny in order to do the renovation,” Cook said. “I think it speaks to the lack of prioritization to behavior health and treatment of behavior health conditions in our community.”

SalusCare treats patients in the middle of a psychiatric crisis, many of whom are suffering from suicidal or homicidal thoughts, according to Cook.

Most of the patients, both adults and children, are brought to the facility involuntarily under the Florida Mental Health Act, or Baker Act.

“To not be able to serve in the capacity that we’re used to. And not be able to provide services. It was devastating to all involved,” said Cook.

“They saved my life,” said Michelle Locke, who lives at one of SalusCare’s sober living communities.

“I’ve been an addict for over 20 years.”

Thankfully, those services are coming back.

Cook gave Fox 4 a tour of the facility just days before they reopen on Monday. A new addition is in the children’s ward, which features several murals in the hallways and rooms.

The goal of the paintings is to “lighten the tone, to deinstitutionalize,” according to Cook.