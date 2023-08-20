Progress being made in restoration of Bay Oaks Little League Field

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The town of Fort Myers Beach has made significant progress in the restoration of the Bay Oaks Little League Field.

The town says the crews are finishing the final layer of grading, measuring out ballfield lines, and finishing irrigation.

Fort Myers Beach

Last year the baseball field suffered damages due to Hurricane Ian. Emergency management used the fields to stage debris quickly and efficiently for months after the storm, further damaging the conditions of the fields.

Back in May, the Bay Oaks Little League Field was awarded $50,000 grant by The Scotts Comapnay LLC (Scotts) and the Major League Baseball (MLB) to refurbish youth baseball and softball fields.