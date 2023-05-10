Bay Oaks Little League Field selected for Scotts Field Refurbishment Program

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Scotts Company LLC (Scotts) and Major League Baseball today awarded three communities from across the United States with $50,000 grants for refurbishing youth baseball and softball fields as part of the Scotts Field Refurbishment Program.

This year’s three winning organizations are the Bay Oaks Little League Field (Fort Myers Beach, Florida), the Oak Hill Recreation League (Oak Hill, Ohio), and the Wellpinit Boys & Girls Club (Wellpinit, Washington).

The Bay Oaks Recreational Campus encompasses 15 acres in the Town of Fort Myers Beach including fields for young baseball and softball players.

The Bay Oaks Little League provides children in grades K-5th an environment to learn and develop skills needed on and off the field like sportsmanship and camaraderie.

Due to damages from Hurricane Ian, the 2023 season was canceled and many of the youth must travel to surrounding towns to participate in other programs.

Emergency management used the fields to stage debris quickly and efficiently for months after the storm, further damaging the conditions of the fields.

In its eighth year, the Scotts Field Refurbishment Program received over 600 grant applications from organizations in 47 states.