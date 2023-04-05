Watch Now
Precautionary boil water notice rescinded for residents of Fort Myers Beach

Posted at 5:45 PM, Apr 05, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been rescinded for residents of Fort Myers Beach (FMB).

On Monday the town of FMB put a boil water notice in place due to Chlorine residual being out of standard compliance levels.

Following lab testing the city has confirmed the Chlorine Residual is within state compliance.

This provides assurance that disinfection is working and therefore no bacteriological sampling is required.

The city of FMB says the water is safe to during and customers with any questions should call FMB Utilities at 239-463-9914.

