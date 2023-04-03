Boil water notice in place for Fort Myers Beach residents

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice is put in place for residents of Fort Myers Beach (FMB).

Due to Chlorine residual being out of standard compliance levels, the city of Fort Myers Beach is advising all water used for drinking, cooking, dishes, hygiene, etc. should be boiled first.

The city of FMB says boiling one minute is sufficient or bottled water may be used as an alternative.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink.

For questions or concerns call a customer service representative in Fort Myers Beach at 239-463-9914.