Police say motorcycle groups involved in downtown shooting as businesses claim crime is changing in Fort Myers

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Monday, downtown Fort Myers' businesses, like the Indigo Room, were staying on alert after Fort Myers police said an over-the-weekend shootingbetween motorcycle groups sent one person to the hospital.

FMPD said the shooting happened after 10:30 p.m. outside 1527 Hendry Street.

Raymond Aulen, owner of the Indigo Room which sits near the corner of Main Street and Hendry Street said police need to start patrolling differently.

“The police will come down here late at night and they will show a lot of presence at like 2 o’clock in the morning, but what’s been happening lately is some of these random incidents which aren't the typical issues that we have down here are popping up at weird times,” said Aulen.

Aulen said the shooting at 10:30 p.m. is weird and should be a bigger focus for police.

“I think maybe they could spread out their enforcement a little bit more throughout the different hours and not just focus on 2 o’clock closing,” said Aulen.

Fort Myers Police, Public Information Officer Kristin Capuzzi sent this statement to Fox 4 regarding Aulen's concerns.

The individuals in the altercation were known to each other.

We have patrol officers assigned downtown throughout the evening including that evening. We increase the presence at closing however we are constantly monitoring crowds etc, to move resources around.

Incidents such as this can happen anywhere and unfortunately, this one occurred downtown.



Fort Myers Police Department

Capuzzi told Fox 4 officers responded to Hendry Street within seconds, gathering statements from multiple people.

Aulen said his security staff will remain vigilant as FMPD said on Monday they do not have anyone in custody at this time.

“You know if the shooter is still out there then we want to be extra careful and diligent with our security,” said Aulen.

FMPD said anyone with information about the incident should contact FMPD or SWFL CrimeStoppers.