Fort Myers Police investigates shooting in downtown

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) says a shooting occurred in downtown Fort Myers last night.

FMPD says the shooting happened after 10:30 p.m. outside of 1527 Hendry Street. The authorities say an altercation between two groups prompted the shooting.

FMPD says one victim is receiving medical treatment for a gunshot wound.

The police say they are actively investigating the incidents and are actively combing through surveillance footage and witness statements.

FMPD says anyone with information about the incident should contact FMPD or SWFL CrimeStoppers.

