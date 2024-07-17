Police say driver lied about deadly motorcycle crash on Caloosahatchee Bridge

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department say they arrested a man in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash five months ago.

On Tuesday, police arrested Jamaine Alexander Washington, 43.

Police say on Feb. 11, 2024, Washington rear-ended 23-year-old motorcyclist Christian Hodson-Foote while they both were traveling northbound on the Caloosahatchee Bridge.

Investigators says Washington was traveling at an "excessively high rate of speed" when the crash occurred.

Fort Myers Police say Hodson-Foote lied to the investigators on scene, stating he was the passenger and not the driver.

Witness statements, data from the car's Event Data Recorder, crash and video evidence were reviewed during the five-month long investigation.

He's currently facing the following charges:



Vehicular Homicide

Driving While License Suspended/Revoked; and

Providing False Statement to Law Enforcement

Washington is being held at the Lee County Jail.