FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police say a man who was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning confessed to carjacking a woman while her 3-year-old son was in the truck on Friday.

Fredy Omar Ramirez admitted that he grabbed a woman from behind, applied a weapon, and forced her to the ground before taking off in her pickup truck with her son in the backseat.

Police later found the child at William's Hardware on Palm Beach Boulevard, but Ramirez fled from the area.

Officers say they were working around the clock looking for him and reviewed more than three days of surveillance video before finding him on Tuesday.

FMPD says community policing officers were on another call and recognized a man they believed was the one from the carjacking.

When they went to question him further, they say Fredy Omar Ramirez ran from them into the street on Palm Beach Boulevard and was hit by a car.

Detectives say he eventually provided a full detailed confession of the incident during an interview with FMPD at headquarters.

They say the reason he committed the crime is that he told them he didn’t have a job and was desperate.

Ramirez is from the Miami area but living here in Fort Myers for 5 months.

Police arrested him and took him to Lee County Jail.

Ramirez is charged with the following:

Carjacking

Kidnapping

Child Neglect

Criminal Mischief

Resisting Officers

Police arrest carjacking suspect who was hit by vehicle

Fort Myers Police say video surveillance systems from local businesses played a role in the arrest of Ramirez.