Child found unharmed after armed carjacking and kidnapping

FORT MYERS, Fla. — UPDATE: Police tell us the child was found unharmed and the suspect is on the run.

Original Reporting

Fort Myers Police are working on a case of armed carjacking and kidnapping.

FMPD said they got a 911 call reporting a 3-year-old Hispanic male was taken at knifepoint at a gas station.

The vehicle with Florida tag IV32YV was last seen traveling north on Prospect Avenue from Palm Beach Avenue. If you see this vehicle, contact 911 immediately.