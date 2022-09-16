Child found unharmed after armed carjacking and kidnapping

FORT MYERS, Fla. — UPDATE: Police tell us the child was found unharmed and the suspect is on the run.
Original Reporting
Fort Myers Police are working on a case of armed carjacking and kidnapping.
FMPD said they got a 911 call reporting a 3-year-old Hispanic male was taken at knifepoint at a gas station.
The vehicle with Florida tag IV32YV was last seen traveling north on Prospect Avenue from Palm Beach Avenue. If you see this vehicle, contact 911 immediately.
Fort Myers Police are working an armed carjacking and kidnapping at this time. The vehicle below was last seen traveling Northbound on Prospect Avenue from Palm Beach Boulevard. If you see this vehicle please contact 911 immediately. An #amberalert will be issued shortly. pic.twitter.com/jbKJQLUSeh— Fort Myers Police (@fortmyerspolice) September 16, 2022