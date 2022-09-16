Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Child found unharmed after armed carjacking and kidnapping

Fort Myers Police, carjacking, hispanic, WFTX, boy, kidnapping, news, local, lee county, florida
Kidnapping.jpg
Posted at 5:06 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 17:34:27-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — UPDATE: Police tell us the child was found unharmed and the suspect is on the run.

Original Reporting
Fort Myers Police are working on a case of armed carjacking and kidnapping.

FMPD said they got a 911 call reporting a 3-year-old Hispanic male was taken at knifepoint at a gas station.

The vehicle with Florida tag IV32YV was last seen traveling north on Prospect Avenue from Palm Beach Avenue. If you see this vehicle, contact 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month