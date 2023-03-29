Watch Now
Pine Island permitting office moves to downtown Fort Myers

Posted at 6:56 PM, Mar 29, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — For residents on Pine Island who still need a permit for rebuilding after Hurricane Ian today was the last day to get help at the temporary office at the library.

Those that are in need of a permit can now go to the permitting office in downtown Fort Myers.

Beginning Thursday, April 6, 2023, a Leetran shuttle will take people on Pine Island to the downtown office.

Applicants will need to schedule a Thursday appointment online and it must be between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Residents will then need to request a free ride 24 hours before the appointment by calling Leetran at 239-533-8726.

The shuttle will leave from the Pine Island public library at 9 a.m. and will run every 90 minutes.

