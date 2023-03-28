SIX MONTHS AFTER IAN: Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Fla. — Pine Island was cut off from the rest of SWFL immediately following Hurricane Ian.

The storm destroyed the tiny fishing village of Matlacha and the bridge that connects the area to Cape Coral.

People that sheltered in place on the island from Saint James City and Bookelia to Matlacha were cut off for days unless someone could reach them by boat.

The state was able to quickly repair the bridge and roadway. It only took three days and when our crews were able to drive onto the island after Ian and it was heartbreaking.

Fox four anchor Amy Wegmann has been covering the area since days after the storm.

Amy, you're there live this morning where many have come so far but they still have so far to go.

It's amazing to see how resilient this community is.

I remember driving through this area and I took this video when we were finally able to get on the island. And you could see how ferocious the deadly storm surge and winds of Ian were.

Buildings crumbling into the water - businesses completely washed away

People. Many.. Those who decided to shelter in place lost their lives here on pine island.

I met so many people in the days following the storm who lost literally everything.

But it was amazing to see how strong they all were.

This community came together organizations like the Matlacha Hookers and the Cajun Navy to deliver supplies.

Walked generators down impassable roads to people and six months later they're still at work.

Today is the final giveaway of supplies for full and part-time residents and it will run until 9:30 a.m. or 10:00 a.m. or until supplies run out.

Full-timers must provide a driver’s license with a local address and utility bill.

Part-timers must provide their dl along with a tax bill or deed that shows their local Pine Island/Matlacha address.

Residents can get "Hooked up" with the following:

