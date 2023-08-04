Opioid settlement money making its way to the frontlines

FORT MYERS, Fla. — In front of Kimmie’s Recovery Zone on Central Road in Fort Myers, there’s a sign telling the world that fentanyl is the top enemy in our region.

“Wanted for murder: Fentanyl” the sign says.

The non-profit is dedicated to helping Fort Myers residents break the grips of addiction.

“Fentanyl is by far the main problem that I see. Not just now, but that I’ve ever seen. We’ve never seen anything like this,” said Al Kinkle, the founder of the organization who named it after his daughter Kimmie, who died from a drug overdose.

“We’re at war. It’s a big problem right now.”

This week, the organization received a five-year contract from Lee County to help more than 300 local adults battle drug addiction.

Lee County is receiving $26 million as part of a nationwide, $50 billion, settlement with the country’s largest opioid manufacturers.

In recent weeks, the money is getting distributed on the local levels.

The Lee County Commission also awarded a contract to Centerstone of Florida Inc.

“Lee County has designated the long-standing Public Safety Coordinating Council as the local task force to address the opioid epidemic. Identified strategies include implementing a coordinated system of care to address behavioral health needs, expanding prevention and education programs, increasing availability and training in the use of overdose reversal medications and increasing access to treatment,” the county said in a statement.

Florida is receiving $3.2 billion in the settlement.

It also includes $84 million worth of the overdose reversing drug Naloxone.

“We are blessed to be in Fort Myers and this area. Because the people that live here are concerned about what’s going on and we’re getting more help now than we ever have,” said Kinkle.

In the last month, Kimmie’s Recovery Zone has distributed 16,000 doses of naloxone.

There have also been nine overdose reversals locally.