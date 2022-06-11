On 60th anniversary, still no answers on future of Cape Coral Yacht Club

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral celebrated the 60th anniversary of it's Yacht Club this weekend. It's a staple of the city, but plans to renovate it have been in limbo for months.

It was supposed to shut down for construction in April, but issues with acquiring permits have leaders unsure of when that construction will happen.

“We don’t really have a definitive answer on why it may be taking so long - other than it’s reviews and they want to make sure that everything is done properly," says Cape Coral District 3 Councilman Tom Hayden, who attended the anniversary celebrations.

The vision for the Yacht Club's renovations was presented by city leaders in 2020, after Cape Coral voters approved sixty million dollars that went towards the project on a November 2018 ballot.

But now, not all residents are on board.

“This is a microcosm of everything we love about Southwest Florida. It’s all here," says Mark Giarditti, who moved to Cape Coral a year ago with his family.

“I think it’s an absolute tragedy to try to close this down for two years. It makes you kind of wonder, who is the project for? Because if it’s for the people, then they need to keep this pavilion open.”

Giarditti isn't the only one who is against the project - as many came out to a public meeting in February to voice their concerns.

Councilman Hayden says the city still has to get permits from the Army Corps of Engineers and Department of Environmental Protection.

“I try to tell residents - yeah, I know it’s going to be a hardship, we get that. But after two years, you’re going to have a jewel. It’s going to be better than it ever was," says the Councilman.