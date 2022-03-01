Cape Coral residents voice concerns, ask questions at public meeting on Yacht Club renovation plans

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral residents were invited to attend a public meeting Monday night to discuss plans to renovate the popular waterfront park known as the Cape Coral Yacht Club.

Funds for the renovation come from a $60 million dollar expansion of city's parks and recreation amenities that was approved by Cape Coral voters in November 2018.

In 2020, Cape Coral City Council approved a concept plan that includes an expanded beach along the river, seawall replacement, and a parking garage.

Some were outraged about the possible prices that might be charged for that parking.

"I come to this beach two or three times a week and I park for free…and I'm here for six hours, so now I'm going to pay twelve dollars? I think it's ridiculous," says Teresa Frosoni, a Cape Coral resident who spoke up during the meeting.

But when asked about it, Cape Coral mayor John Gunter says that instituting parking costs isn't on the table yet.

"I will tell you that no definitive ordinance has been passed or resolution where that fee will be mandated," says the Mayor.

The garage is intended to be three stories, which has some wondering if it takes up too much space.

"I don't understand why the structure has to be that big. I understand parking is important. Beach is going to be bigger, they need more parking - I get it. I think it can be accomplished a little differently," says Bob Carroll, another Cape resident.

Mayor Gunter says size and the parking prices could be points of discussion at future city council meetings.

"Probably sometime in the future once the project begins, I'm sure we'll have some of those discussions," he says.

The Mayor adds that the Yacht Club, which was initially supposed to shut down for construction on April 1, is still waiting for the necessary permits required for the project.

In the meantime, the park will remain open until those permits are received, and residents will get a 60 day notice when construction is supposed to begin.