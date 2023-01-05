"Not the first time" Discolored water pouring out of homes again in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Thursday a problem over the past couple of years resurfaced for people living near McGregor Reserve in Fort Myers.

Nelson Taylor, along with his wife and newborn child moved to the area last summer and said dark-colored water started coming out of their faucet.

“We were trying to give our newborn a bath when it started spitting brown," said Taylor.

A day prior, the City of Fort Myers sent out a boil water notice for the Mcgregor Reserve and other surrounding areas due to a broken water valve.

“We got the precautionary boil water notice last night, someone knocked on our door, but I don't think precautionary was the correct use of language for that,” said Taylor.

On Thursday, other neighbors spoke with Fox 4 about the water quality, providing pictures of the issues they say are impacting several homes.

McGregor Reserve Resident

It's a problem for people who live here, that Fox 4 first reported back in July of 2020.

Back then, city officials' fix, was to flush out the area's water hydrants over and over.

“The city water is already pretty expensive so to be paying a higher price for water than I think in the county, and then having to deal with this is frustrating,” said Taylor.

On Thursday, some neighbors did tell Fox 4 the water has returned to its clear color but said it's an issue that forces them to constantly worry and repurchase water filters every few months.

Fox 4 did reach out to the area's council member, Fred Burson for comment, but at the time of this article, had not received a response.