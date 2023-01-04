Boil water notice issued for parts of Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for parts of Fort Myers due to a water valve repair.

Areas under this notice include the following:



1439-1471 Friendship Walkway

1501-1710 McGregor Reserve Dr.

1501-1578 Inventors Ct.

1775-1790 Morning Glory Ct.

1705-1728 Whittling Ct.

1410-1455 Thistledown Way

1435-1443 Larkspur Dr.

Crews are on site working to repair the six-inch valve.