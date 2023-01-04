Boil water notice issued for parts of Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for parts of Fort Myers due to a water valve repair.
Areas under this notice include the following:
- 1439-1471 Friendship Walkway
- 1501-1710 McGregor Reserve Dr.
- 1501-1578 Inventors Ct.
- 1775-1790 Morning Glory Ct.
- 1705-1728 Whittling Ct.
- 1410-1455 Thistledown Way
- 1435-1443 Larkspur Dr.
Crews are on site working to repair the six-inch valve.
BOIL WATER NOTICE @ 4:20PM— City of Fort Myers (@cityftmyers) January 4, 2023
