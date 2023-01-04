Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Boil water notice issued for parts of Fort Myers

Boil water notice
Scripps
Boil water notice
Posted at 4:39 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 16:39:29-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for parts of Fort Myers due to a water valve repair.

Areas under this notice include the following:

  • 1439-1471 Friendship Walkway
  • 1501-1710 McGregor Reserve Dr.
  • 1501-1578 Inventors Ct.
  • 1775-1790 Morning Glory Ct.
  • 1705-1728 Whittling Ct.
  • 1410-1455 Thistledown Way
  • 1435-1443 Larkspur Dr.

Crews are on site working to repair the six-inch valve.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 NEWS WEEKNIGHTS AT 5PM∙6PM∙10PM∙11PM