NORTH FORT MYERS | State scholarship program owes private school $56,000

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The difference between keeping one North Fort Myers school open or closing it is coming down to whether scholarships will be paid out.

A Florida Department of Education program provides money to an organization in charge of giving out scholarships. At this point, Living Word Christian School says it's missing $56,000 since March.

"I'm at my wits end with this," said Jennifer Scaff, a parent of an 8th grader.

She says the money will go into the account for each student with a scholarship. When a parent approves of the amount, the money is sent to the school.

The money from the DOE goes to an organization called "Step Up for Students." They're in charge of disbursing the money to the schools.

The school's principal says they rely on it to function.

"They need to be able to pay the staff and electricity," Scaff said.

It helps foot the bill for books, lunches, the curriculum, liability insurance for the children and other things to stay open.

"I have not gotten any email from them to release funds to the school this school year," Scaff said.

The issue is not just local. We have reported the dilemma across the state from West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

The principal says she has spent 146 hours on the phone, sent 29 e-mails and 19 help tickets. She says they have not received any resolution.

About 55 children go to the school and 52 are on a scholarship.

"It’s never been a problem like this and I don’t know what the problem is," Scaff said.

Fox 4 reached out to the organization, who only said they are looking into the issue.

We do know the organization launched a new platform to manage the scholarships. Under a new law, the program no longer has an income cap, leaving the door open to more enrollment.

"I wish they would've been better prepared if they knew there were more student enrollment," Scaff said.

At the moment, the ministry has to absorb all the costs, which it already does if the scholarships don't cover everything.

It's a decision that could come with a bigger price, if the money doesn't come soon.

"I hope they get this figured out quickly, because I don't want to see these doors closed," Scaff explained.