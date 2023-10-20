NORTH FORT MYERS | School bus involved in crash next to Littleton Elementary

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Less than a week after a Fox 4 report highlighted what Littleton Elementary parents call a dangerous road, a crash involving a bus has been reported on Friday afternoon.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Littleton Road and Nicklaus Boulevard. This is one street east of the parent pick-up line.

LCSO says three vehicles are involved, including a bus with children on it. Due to complaints of minor injuries, the sheriff's office says Lee County EMS was called to the scene.

On October 16, Fox 4 went out to Littleton Road following complaints from parents. They say drivers are going against oncoming traffic to get around the parent pick-up and drop off line, nearly causing head-on crashes.

It's a traffic hazard parents say they want the county to fix.

RELATED: NORTH FORT MYERS | Littleton Elementary parents are fed up with dangerous road

"Honestly, I don’t know what the best solution would be, but I know somebody needs to get out here and evaluate the situation," one mother said.

Lee County is in charge of the stretch of road. A spokesperson said crews will start work next year on a new $20 million project, which was approved by commissioners on October 17.

It will widen the lanes on Littleton in both directions, and add a lane to accommodate people turning left or right. The plan also includes a short lane for parent pick-up and drop off.

Though the Lee County School District is not in charge of the road, a spokesperson said it's been in communication for years with county leaders and agencies to help improve the traffic situation.

When Fox 4 asked the Lee County Sheriff's Office about the road, the department said it would have deputies in the area during peak times.