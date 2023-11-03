Watch Now
NORTH FORT MYERS | Driver crashes stolen U-Haul into deputy's car, LCSO says

Lee County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 2:39 PM, Nov 03, 2023
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Lee County Sheriff's deputy was injured early Friday morning after investigators say a U-Haul driver rammed the stolen truck into the deputy's SUV.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were investigating a stolen U-Haul near Woodward Avenue and San Jose Street.

Deputies say they tried to stop it. They tell Fox 4 the driver hit the deputy's car head-on with the deputy inside.

The deputy has non-life-threatening injuries. We know a person of interest is in custody.

More details are expected to be released on Friday night.

